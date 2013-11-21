Kareena and Imran make a lovely pair,says hubby Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is quite excited about his actress wife Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ and says she and Imran Khan make a “lovely pair” on screen.

Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan are teamed up for the second time after delivering ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’,which was a hit.

“I am looking forward to the film… It looks good. Imran and Kareena make a lovely pair,” said Saif Ali Khan.

Responding to a query,the actor said he and Kareena Kapoor are ready to act together on screen provided the script is good.

Saif Ali Khan was addressing reporters at a promotional event of his upcoming film ‘Bullett Raja’ ,on Wednesday (November 20) night.

The event,scheduled to begin at 7 pm started at around 9 pm,with lead actors Saif,Sonakshi Sinha and Jimmy Shergill dancing to ‘Tamanche Pe Disco’.

In ‘Bullet Raja’,Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of a Brahmin gangster while Sonakshi plays a struggling actress.

Saif’s character in this film reminds of ‘Omkara’ but the actor disagrees with the comparison. “Lot of people think my role is same as that was in ‘Omkara’,but it is not so. I have usually played urban,western guy in films but this role is different. The role I am playing is from the interiors of India,” Saif said.

Sonakshi said it was a bit difficult and challenging for her to get the correct Bengali dialect for her character.

The action packed entertainer is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh-based mafia and deals with the underworld.

“There is a difference between action and violence. There is too much of violence in real world. We have shown gun fights,punches in the film. It is not only sex that is disturbing to watch on screen but blood and violence can also make you feel uncomfortable,” Saif added.

