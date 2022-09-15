Kapil Sharma shares photos with Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta from TIFF: ‘With the two most talented women…’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday took to Instagram and shared photos from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Kapil attended the film festival for the screening of his film Zwigato, which has been directed by Nandita Das. Zwigato sees Kapil as a food delivery rider and explores the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami plays the role of his wife, who begins a new job, just to support his income.

Sharing photos of himself with Nandita Das and Deepa Mehta at TIFF, Kapil wrote, “With the two most talented women….”

Meanwhile, the first reactions to Zwigato are in. One film buff wrote, “Zwigato poignantly depicts the ongoing class struggle in India by bringing the audience alongside the contemporary life of a food courier in a Jharkhand. Layers of family, surveillance tech, joy, tradition, pride, partnership intersect so elegantly. Congrats, Nandita Das!”

Another wrote, “I definitely recommend #Zwigato. A small film that has huge performances and a great story.” It was also called a ‘timely and important film’.

Zwigato has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Nandita had earlier said in a statement, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone including himself, with his natural candidness.”