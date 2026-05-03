Kapil Sharma warned Samay Raina 24 hours before India’s Got Latent row: ‘Something bad’s going to happen’

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show’s much-awaited special episode, featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as guests, finally released on Saturday. This marks the YouTuber and the podcaster’s first appearance together, after the India’s Got Latent row that left them both dealing with legal issues and a pause on their careers. Host Kapil Sharma and the duo left everyone in splits with their digs at each other. In the episode, Samay recalled getting a warning call from the Kapil, a day before the controversy erupted. He also revealed that the comedian-actor was the first person to call him right after it all started.

When Ranveer asked Kapil if he had watched any episodes from India’s Got Latent, he replied, “I have watched many episodes. I even called Samay. I called and told him, ‘How is there not a single case against you?'” Samay added, “And I swear, the day my show shut down, sir called me a day before that, he told me something bad is going to happen to you.”

“I told him that you’re in the limelight now, be careful. I was telling that from experience, I’m not a clairvoyant. You can be famous by saying anything, but once you’re famous, you can’t just say anything,” the host said, pointing out how he has also faced legal cases because of the content of his jokes and his late night tweets.

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Both Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s lives changed dramatically overnight in February last year. The controversy led to many personal, professional, legal and financial issues for them. Recalling the difficult moment, Samay shared, “Genuinely, Kapil sir was the first person to call me at that time. I still don’t know whether it was concern or an insult. He said, ‘Samay, just like your good days got over, your bad days will be over soon too’.”

The YouTuber continued, “We were waiting for something to happen. Kapil sir also stopped tweeting around then. The first couple of weeks were so quiet. Udit Narayan also stopped kissing people,” leaving everyone laughing uncontrollably.

About India’s Got Latent row

During the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia sparked a controversy on Samay Raina’s show by asking a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex every day or join in once to make it stop. The vulgar and obscene remark led to intense backlash and legal disputes for everyone involved in that episode. After multiple FIRs, Samay was forced to take down all the videos of his famous show, India’s Got Latent, from his YouTube channel. Despite the huge fallout, Samay and Ranveer reunited on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode is now streaming on Netflix.