Kaneez Surka accuses Aditi Mittal of sexual harassment, stand-up comedian apologises

Kaneez Surka alleged Aditi Mittal violated her boundaries of personal choice and “humiliated” her in front of an audience. (Photo credit: Kaneez Surka/Facebook and Aditi Mittal/Facebook)

Stand-up comedian Kaneez Surka on Wednesday accused Aditi Mittal of sexual harassment, claiming her fellow stand-up comedian “forcibly kissed” her on the mouth two years ago at a comedy show.

Surka alleged Mittal violated her boundaries of personal choice and “humiliated” her in front of an audience of 100 and many comedians.

Kaneez Surka added when she mustered the courage to reach out to Mittal a year ago, she first apologised but soon turned hostile towards her, leaving her confused and hurt.

Surka said seeing Mittal’s name all over social media as “a champion of the cause” had been troubling her for some time.

The stand-up comedian said she once again spoke to Aditi Mittal on Tuesday via a mutual friend to come out with a public apology and let her keep her identity secret. But this time Mittal “denied kissing me on the mouth, gaslighted me and asked to cross check”.

“I have proof but I thought we believe the victim. Her actions yesterday have hurt me further and burdened me with the task of having to do this but I don’t want to be silent anymore,” she added.

A public apology for violating her consent would bring her closure, Surka said.

Late on Wednesday evening, Aditi Mittal apologised to Kaneez Surka, saying she is ‘unconditionally sorry’.

(With inputs from PTI)

