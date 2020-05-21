PLAYLIST: Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Pretentious Movie Reviews

Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath reviewed movies on YouTube. (Photo: Kanan Gill/YouTube) Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath reviewed movies on YouTube. (Photo: Kanan Gill/YouTube)

Movie reviews are considered sacrosanct by film-goers. But a parody of the format named Pretentious Movie Reviews got viewers hooked and worked wonders for stand-up comedians Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath.

The duo started reviewing movies on YouTube in 2014. The videos were hilarious and fans of the series keep going back to then to watch them over and over again to this day. Some of their best videos are of the movies Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Rudraksh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Aggan.

Here are the best videos of Pretentious Movie Reviews:

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Kya Kehna

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Aap Ka Suroor

Prem Aggan

Tum Mere Ho

Disco Dancer

Rudraksh

Kanan and Biswa have now discontinued this series.

