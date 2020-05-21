PLAYLIST: Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath’s Pretentious Movie Reviews

Movie reviews are considered sacrosanct by film-goers. But a parody of the format named Pretentious Movie Reviews got viewers hooked and worked wonders for stand-up comedians Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath.
The duo started reviewing movies on YouTube in 2014. The videos were hilarious and fans of the series keep going back to then to watch them over and over again to this day. Some of their best videos are of the movies Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Rudraksh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Aggan.
Here are the best videos of Pretentious Movie Reviews:
Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Kya Kehna
Hum Saath Saath Hain
Also Read | YouTube channels to follow for some much-needed laughs
Aap Ka Suroor
Prem Aggan
Tum Mere Ho
Disco Dancer
Rudraksh
Kanan and Biswa have now discontinued this series.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.