Teen popstar Justin Bieber almost quit music because he found it difficult to cope up with his new found fame.

The 18-year-old ‘Boyfriend’ singer says it was the love of his fans that stopped him from doing so,reported Contactmusic.

“There were so many times when I just wanted to say,’Enough is enough,I don’t want to do this any more’,” he said.

“I think it’s so important to me because it’s about my fans and how much they’ve helped me. They really have kept my heart from falling because they’ve always been there and supported me and cheered me on,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App