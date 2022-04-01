When Jung Hae-in felt nervous around ‘goddess’ Son Ye-jin, was ‘terrified’ to dance with Blackpink’s Jisoo in Snowdrop: ‘I was shaking…’

After playing supporting roles in shows like While You Were Sleeping and Prison Playbook, Jung Hae-in proved his mettle with the lead role in saccharine drama Something In The Rain, also starring with Son Ye-jin. The show chronicled the romance between an older woman and her best friend’s younger brother. The Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin-starrer got both domestic and international recognition, and will even have an Indian remake soon.

Something In The Rain is exactly as it sounds – a mushy, treacly drama that even die-hard romantics might find a bit excessively sweet to digest. The first five episodes have cutesy glances, sneaky kisses and confessions, and the rest that follow have several confrontations that are resolved within the episode itself. Nevertheless, the show has its merits which include emotional payoffs for both the leads.

The camaraderie between Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin is refreshing to watch in Something In The Rain, and the stars have often spoken about their close friendship. In fact, Jung Hae-in was expected to be one of the guests at Son Ye-jin’s recent wedding with Hyun Bin.

During one of their promotional interviews for the show, the duo were asked about their first impressions of each other. Jung Hae-in said that he was nervous around her and “didn’t know where to look”. He said, “I knew that she was very pretty as I had watched her in a lot of films. But seeing her in real life, I was totally startled. I thought she was such a goddess. My heart fluttered. I didn’t know where to look. So when I first saw her, I was a little like that.” He quipped, “I think that day I drank a lot of alcohol.” Later, Jung Hae-in said, “It has become better now as we got closer, but at first my eyes kept turning elsewhere, while looking at her.”

Son Ye-jin added, “I thought he looked better in real life too. His skin is really nice too.”

Jung Hae-in is one of the few actors who can create chemistry effortlessly with all his co-stars, despite his self-professed initial hesitation and worry. After Something In The Rain, Jung Hae-in showcased his versatility with shows like DP, in which he was in charge of tracking down military deserters, and the extremely controversial Snowdrop, in which he was a North Korean spy in love with a student, played by Blackpink’s Jisoo. Though the show was slammed for allegedly distorting history, the chemistry between Jisoo and Jung Hae-in was praised, giving rise to dating rumours as well. In an interview with Elle, Jung Hae-in spoke fondly of Jisoo and her “positive energy”. He said, “I was happy to be Jisoo’s co-star in her first acting role. I learned a lot from her during the process of making Snowdrop. Judging from the leadership she showed on the set, I’m sure she will do just fine in her future works.”

The actor also mentioned the one aspect of Snowdrop that terrified him was dancing with Jisoo. “The only time I did serious dancing on TV was when I played a K-pop idol in my debut drama. I also had the chance to partner with Jisoo for a dance in Snowdrop, and it was simply terrifying. I was shaking, no joke. I felt like I was back to being a novice on set all over again. I’m comfortable with the state of being slightly nervous in front of a camera. I had no idea I could get that jittery. Being filmed while dancing was nerve-wracking. But Jisoo guided me and taught me how to get through it, giving me a lot of tips, so it went smoothly.”