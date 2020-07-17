Model Junaid Shah passes away

Junaid Shah was 28. Junaid Shah was 28.

Model Junaid Shah, who earlied made headlines for being Ranbir Kapoor’s doppelganger, has passed away in Srinagar after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel shared the news on Twitter.

Yusuf tweeted, “Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah’s son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!”

He further wrote, “I’m told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher’s school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment.”

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Junaid Shah’s pictures went viral a few years ago after fans noticed his striking resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. So much so, that Ranbir’s father and late actor Rishi Kapoor also tweeted in 2015, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double.”

