Jolie,Pitt to build theme park for kids

Hollywood star couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are building an underground eco-friendly theme park at their chateau in the South of France for their six kids.

The couple is said to have drafted plans for an underground eco-friendly playground which will feature their kids’ favourite rides.

The move comes after a family trip to Legoland in Windsor last September had to be cut short amid concerns about security,reported Sun online.

“Brad and Angy felt really bad having to drag the kids home early when they were at Legoland last year. But if their bodyguards said there were too many people then they had no choice,” a source said.

“Their eldest son Maddox asked if they could build something similar at the house in France. They were already getting a new pool so they decided it was a great idea,” the source further said.

The park will be powered by sunlight using roof-top solar panels and the water will be re-used.

“There’s a massive pool,slides,tunnels,boat rides,a pirate island with a castle,a go-kart track and even an old-fashioned carousel. Brad has designed a mini train that goes around the whole grounds and it’s going to go through a door at the side of the new structure and into the park,” added the source.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App