Jin’s new look for military service is ‘cuter’ than he thought, see pic

BTS’s Jin revealed his new look after he cut his hair for military service and said that he looks ‘cuter’ than he thought. Taking to Weverse, the singer posted a picture of his new buzzcut. He was dressed in a black plain tee and wrote, “Cuter than I thought!”

According to reports, Jin will be enlisted on December 13 and the BTS member took to his Weverse handle and told his fans not to come to the training center. He wrote, “ARMY can’t come to the training center. There are many people besides me, so it can be dangerous because it’s crowded. ARMY, I love you.”

[221211 Jin Weverse Post] 🐹 kekekekekeke cuter than what i thought pic.twitter.com/3h9kxk88HH — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) December 11, 2022

Fans loved his new look and while they were sad about Jin leaving, they were also proud of the singer. One of the fans wote, “It’s okay, I’m okay.. Still thank you for considering it. Seokjin.. He’s so cute.. He always be cutest I’m proud of him. Wait for him.I hope that he will be.. Alright..There.” Another fan said, “this feels like someone threw cold water on me..he’s actually going for real?”

this feels like someone threw cold water on me..he’s actually going for real? — Astha⁷ 🌊 in her military wife era (@yoongieskoo) December 11, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Omg he looks so cute😭😭 I can’t believe we getting closer to it,he really shaved his head now he’s leaving soon I can’t do this pic.twitter.com/kA3xKEEuBP — sara⁷ 💙 (@ot7enthusiast) December 11, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I do know the day is coming up so soon and we don’t get to see him until 2024 but it doesnt feel real at all and I don’t know what i’m going to do now ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/DYu7jvlTtJ — almost got hatecrimed (@chamchi_jjuan) December 11, 2022

Jin’s agency Big Hit Music announced the news of Jin’s military service a few days ago and wrote, “Jin will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site.”

“Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” they added.