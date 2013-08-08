Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Jessie J dedicate new single to her haters

Jessie J dedicates her single <i>It's My Party</i> to everyone with a negative outlook on life.

Written by PTI | London | Published: August 8, 2013 9:34:19 am
Related News

Singer Jessie J says her new pop anthem It’s My Party is a message to everyone with a negative outlook on life.

The 25-year-old singer said her song It’s My Party is

dedicated to all the haters,who spend their time criticising her,reported Contactmusic.

“A lot of the time the haters – I hate calling them haters but that’s the easiest way to sum it up – they need love more so than anyone else. There’s a reason they have that. I don’t think hate does anything for the world. It doesn’t do any good. I wanted to make sure I had a song that represented what I’m about,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now