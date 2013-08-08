Jessie J dedicate new single to her haters

Singer Jessie J says her new pop anthem It’s My Party is a message to everyone with a negative outlook on life.

The 25-year-old singer said her song It’s My Party is

dedicated to all the haters,who spend their time criticising her,reported Contactmusic.

“A lot of the time the haters – I hate calling them haters but that’s the easiest way to sum it up – they need love more so than anyone else. There’s a reason they have that. I don’t think hate does anything for the world. It doesn’t do any good. I wanted to make sure I had a song that represented what I’m about,” she said.

