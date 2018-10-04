Tough to make movie on such a celebrated novel: Jaya Ahsan on Debi

Jaya Ahsan will be seen next in Debi (Photo credit: facebook.com/jaya.ahsan.7)

Award-winning Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan, whose first production Debi is slated to hit screens soon, accepts that it is indeed difficult to do a movie based on such a celebrated novel of Bengalis. “But the audience will visualise their ‘Ranu’ and ‘Misir Ali’ through this movie,” says Ahsan.

“It is my cinematic passion that has driven me to make a movie on Humayun Ahmed’s celebrated novel ‘Debi’ which poignantly narrates women’s insecurity in Bangladesh,” she adds. The novel is the story of a 13-year-old girl who is molested by her neighbour Jalaluddin at a temple, thus leaving a lasting impact on her life.

“The movie has been made on the present societal context but keeping the plot the same,” says Ahsan who is aware of the criticism with her playing the role of Ranu, who in the book is a teenager. “I can assure them that the movie will definitely satisfy them and they will get their ‘Ranu’ within.”

“Though the movie talks of a different time, the condition of women is still the same — women are cheated, humiliated and assaulted at various stages of their lives,” she adds.

Ahsan is hopeful that the movie will win the heart of Bengalis all over the world, and in her own country Bangladesh. The movie is expected to be released in India also soon. “Bangladesh is slowly making ground for the thoughtful movie, and I am hopeful that it will win the heart of Bengalis all over the world,” she says.

Debi is jointly produced by Jaya Ahsan’s JAZ and the government of Bangladesh. Ahsan has won three Bangladesh National Film Awards for her roles in Guerilla (2011), Chorabali (2012) and Zero Degree (2015).

