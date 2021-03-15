Jasprit Bumrah marries Sanjana Ganesan, shares photos from their wedding

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The couple shared adorable photos from their wedding at a gurudwara on Monday.

Sharing the wedding photos, Sanjana and Jasprit wrote that they have “begun a new journey.” The couple called it one of the happiest days of their lives. “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Sanjana and Jasprit signed offon Instagram.

Sanjana and Jasprit’s wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family member in attendance.

Post their wedding, Sanjana and Jasprit received warm wishes from their friends and fans.

In the comment section of their social media post, Saqib Saleem congratulated the couple while Ammy Virk wrote “Waheguruji bless you.” Krunal Pandya wished the couple a “happy married life to the love couple.” Suresh Raina wished Sanjana and Jasprit a “great life ahead.”

Sanjana describes herself as “TV Presenter for @StarSportsIndia, Digital Host, That Miss India Girl, Nerd, Perpetual Child.” She started her career as a model and then marked her television debut as a contestant in the seventh season of MTV Splitsvilla.

She won Femina Officially Gorgeous and even participated in the Femina Miss India Pune competition and ended up as a finalist.

Sanjana has also hosted Premier Badminton League (PBL) and ‘Dil Se India’ for Star Sports. She has also been associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders as an anchor for the team’s interactive show titled, ‘The Knight Club’.