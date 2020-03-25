Japanese comedian Ken Shimura tests positive for coronavirus

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura’s condition is not currently critical. (Photo: Twitter/kenshimura). Japanese comedian Ken Shimura’s condition is not currently critical. (Photo: Twitter/kenshimura).

Veteran Japanese comic Ken Shimura has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his agency Izawa Office announced Wednesday.

The actor, best known for Japanese variety show Shimura Ken no Bakatono-sama, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after being hospitalised for pneumonia, reported Variety.

The condition of Shimura, 70, is not currently critical. The actor was set to star in his first feature film God of Cinema, directed by Yoji Yamada. The film marks the 100th year anniversary of studio Shochiku.

The filming, which was scheduled to start late this month, has now been pushed indefinitely. Shimura is the first prominent entertainment world figure in Japan to test positive for the virus.

The production on TV shows featuring the actor has also been affected. Shimura will next be seen in morning serial drama Yell that will begin airing on public broadcaster NHK on March 30.

He also hosts two variety shows. Reshoots or schedule revisions are yet to be announced.

Japan reported its highest daily count of 71 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,211. The total number of deaths is 53.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled set to begin from July 24, would be postponed one year amid the pandemic.

