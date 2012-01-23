Jacqueline Fernandez opts out of ‘Raaz 3’

Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have become too big for her own boots. The actress,who got her first big hit in the former of ‘Murder 2′ (courtesy the Bhatts),has now decided to walk out of Bhatts’ forthcoming film ‘Raaz 3’. This has obviously irked the Bhatt brothers no end.

It may be recalled that Jacqueline was signed along with Emraan Hashmi and Bipasha Basu for ‘Raaz 3’ to be directed by Vikram Bhatt. Shooting of the film was scheduled to commence this month and Jacqueline began developing cold feet over some of the sexy outfits designer for her character. The actress felt that she wouldn’t be comfortable wearing the said costume and hence expressed her desire to opt out of the project. Needless to say,producers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt are shocked over this sudden change of mind on Jackie’s part.

In the recent past,Jacqueline even walked out of film like ‘Krrish 3’ refusing to lip-lock with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile,the buzz is that the Bhatts have signed Esha Gupta as a replacement for ‘Raaz 3’.

