Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon tests positive for Covid-19, agency releases statement

South Korean star Park Seo-joon has tested positive for Covid-19. His agency, Awesome ENT released a statement, saying that he is currently in the recovery stage and has no obvious symptoms.

The statement read, “As a pre-emptive measure, Park Seo Joon carried out tests using self-testing kits before moving to all his filming sets. Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit. After carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19.

It further read, “[Park Seo Joon] has completed three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and he has halted all scheduled activities since February 18 and is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities. He is currently in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms.

Park Seo-joon has starred in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, as well as several popular South Korean shows, including Parasite, Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Fight For My Way and She Was Pretty. He is starring in the Marvel film, The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson. He had confirmed his appearance in the film, last year, through his agency.