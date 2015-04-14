Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Ireland Baldwin checks into rehab

Ireland Baldwin checked herself into SOBA Recovery Center.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: April 14, 2015 8:55:59 pm
Ireland Baldwin Ireland Baldwin has checked herself into a rehab where she is seeking treatment for “emotional trauma”.
Ireland Baldwin has checked herself into a rehab where she is seeking treatment for “emotional trauma”.

Ireland, 19, checked herself into SOBA Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Malibu, California, that specializes in psychological disorders and addiction, reported People magazine.

The model, who is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, tweeted that she “needed a breather” and time to work on herself. She refuted stories that her rehab stint was due to substance or alcohol abuse.

Ireland tweeted before entering the facility:

