Ireland Baldwin checks into rehab

Ireland Baldwin has checked herself into a rehab where she is seeking treatment for “emotional trauma”.

Ireland, 19, checked herself into SOBA Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Malibu, California, that specializes in psychological disorders and addiction, reported People magazine.

The model, who is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, tweeted that she “needed a breather” and time to work on herself. She refuted stories that her rehab stint was due to substance or alcohol abuse.

Ireland tweeted before entering the facility:

I checked myself into Soba for two weeks to just get away for a little bit. I’m not much a party cat but I am here deal with… — Ireland (@irelandbaldwin) April 13, 2015

some emotional trauma and getting the intensive therapy I needed in order to recover. Someday I’ll feel ready to share my story… — Ireland (@irelandbaldwin) April 13, 2015

openly without feeling the way I do. Right now I just needed a breather. I needed a chance to work on myself and gather all the tools… — Ireland (@irelandbaldwin) April 13, 2015

I need to overcome everything that I had been through and rid myself of all the pain I locked away in unreachable places. — Ireland (@irelandbaldwin) April 13, 2015

