Twenty Five-Twenty One, Crash Course in Romance, how K-dramas are showcasing the power of female friendships and sisterhood

Apart from the consuming romances that Korean dramas, popularly known as ‘K-dramas’, are known for, recently they have been able to strike chord with the portrayal of the friendships, especially among the supporting characters, which adds a touch of wholesomeness to most of the shows. The power of female friendships and solidarity have often outshone the romance itself. They also brought much healing value to the story, if and when the love story turned tragic. In the past few years, there has been more focus on female friendships without it devolving into catty fights, and 2022 proved to be the year of sisterhood with Twenty Five Twenty One, Business Proposal and even Little Women—-where sisters, friends rushed to save each other while a mad murderer was on the loose.

This wasn’t quite the case earlier—close female friendships became clouded by jealousy and pettiness, as they both vie for the same man, or other issues. In shows like True Beauty, a perfectly sweet friendship is ruined by the second lead turning bitter and resorting to rather heinous tricks to get back at Moon Ga-young’s hapless Ji-Kyung. For several years, K-dramas had portrayed the supporting women cast as particularly catty, ready to tear other women down, in order to get ahead. The tide is slowly turning—as shows have given the female friendships and sisterhood the respect they are due, rather than reducing it to meaningless love triangles.

When sisterhood became central to the story

Twenty-Five Twenty One might not have had the fairytale K-drama ending that most of us wished for—-but it showed an absorbing friendship between two fencing stars, while countries pit them against each other. At first, Kim Tae-ri’s character Na Hee-do’s idolisation for fencing star Ko Yo-rim turns to rivalry, and then to a loving friendship. The show is peppered with several sweet moments, one of them being when Na Hee-do throws her umbrella from the school terrace to a grateful Yo-rim. “It’s from your biggest fan,” she yells, before she hides, so that Yo-rim doesn’t see who it is. In one of the most powerful scenes of the show, the two have to compete against each other—determined, yet exhausted and teary-eyed. The battle is a painful and frustrating one—-because both want to win, but not against each other. Finally, both of them tear off their helmets and hug each other, and cry. “No one will ever know how hard this was for us,” they say, sobbing. The sisterhood even towers over the romance at some points in the show—-and perhaps this is what makes Twenty Five Twenty One such an impactful, overwhelming show—-the reason why it is still a subject of discussion on social media.

In Twentieth Century Girl—-another bittersweet tale of unfinished romance, two close friends fall in love with the same schoolmate. Kim Yoo-Jung’s Na Bo-ra promises Roh Yoon-Seo’s Yeon-du that she would keep an eye on her crush, as the latter has to go to the US for a heart surgery. Owing to a miscommunication, Na Bo-ra falls for the same boy, under the impression that he is the crush’s best friend. In a rather Mujhse Dosti Karoge twist, she decides to sacrifice for her friend, only to be told off angrily by Yeon-du for doing so in an emotional scene. The friendship between the girls was far more touching and overwhelming than the actual romance in the film, which somehow lost its punch towards the end.

A touch of wholesomeness

Earlier, it was almost a staple for the female lead to have a close friendship with the second lead, leading to an unrequited romance and inevitable heartbreak. Recently, the main women characters in K-dramas haven’t been relegated to catty and conniving rivals and are always there to provide support to their friends—-breaking the old stereotype of women existing just to fight with each other. Thirty-Nine, starring Son Ye-jin, focused on the lives of three female friends—-a rarity for a Korean drama. Extraordinary Attorney Woo saw Park Eun-bin’s Woo surrounded by two very fiercely protective friends, played by Yoon-kyeong Ha and Joo Hyun-young. One thrashed bullies for her in school and the other shut down discrimination and slander targeted at Woo.

In Business Proposal, Kim Se-jeong’s Ha-ri helps her friend Young Seo (Seol In-ah) by stepping in for a date with Ann Hyo-Seop, which invariably leads to a love story between the two. While that brought all the warmth and fuzzy feelings, Young-seo and Ha-ri looking out for each other in albeit rather comic ways, was far more fun to watch than just the romantic entanglements. After a distraught Ha-ri spends a day away from everyone, it’s Young-seo who finds her first to give her a comforting hug. In the recently concluded Crash Course in Romance—-Jeon Do-yeon’s Nam Haeng-seon and Lee Bong-ryun’s Young-joo run a restaurant together, while silently judging a bunch of rich and obsessive mothers. They’re polar opposites—Nam Haeng-seon is effusive with her love and affectionate, while Young-joo is more snarky and withdrawn. Yet, Young-joo’s only close friend is Haeng-seon and she feels rather betrayed when she finds out about Haeng-seon’s partnership with celebrity math tutor Choi Chi-yeol without her knowledge. Their reconciliation is also realistic and sweet, as Young-joo gives much suppressed shade to Haeng-seon, only to receive a flurry of hugs in return. She brings much support to Haeng-seon, especially when her daughter goes missing—-she gets more hugs than Choi Chi-yeol.

In the intensely complicated The Interest of Love—-no one for the life of them can figure out Ahn Soo-young (Moon Ga-Young), an employee at a bank, who makes the most frustrating decisions in her bid for self-destruction. While everyone is in agony trying to figure her out, she has one close friend and mentor Seo Min-hee (Yang Jo-ah)—who gives her the confidence to go and find herself first in the world. The conversations between them are few and far in between, but it’s an understanding that she is the only who has come close to comprehending the internal turmoil that is seething within Soo-young—a woman with deep insecurities and a sense of fractured self and identity. Min-hee brings a sense of warmth and comfort to Soo-young’s desolate and lonely life—-more than any possible love interest can do.

Women in Korean dramas made a long journey—-from being pushed, shoved around in Boys over Flowers, The Heirs, just furthering the male’s story, to finally fronting their own dramas, with the male leads taking a slight step back.