Indian short film Thank You For Sharing is a finalist at Rome’s Golden Short Film Festival

Indian dark comedy short film Thank You For Sharing is generating plenty of buzz in the festival circuit. The Dynal Ferns directorial, which revolves around an anxious man in his thirties, is an official selection at the International Shorts 2021 (Australia) and is the third quarter-finalist at Golden Short Film Festival (Rome). It has also received its first Indian nomination for Short of The Month at Shorted India.

According to the makers, the short film “takes a sharp look at the blurry line between incessant thoughts and mental illness. When can we classify that unbearable voice in our heads as a disease? The film explores the loneliness of psychosis and how alienated one can feel when nobody around us can understand what we are experiencing.”

Talking about Thank You For Sharing, director Dynal Ferns said in a statement, “I believe there always has been a certain level of dysfunctionality in human behavior. Whether sudden anger, enduring sadness, or an emotional disbalance, and how difficult it is to open up about the openness of these dysfunctional behaviors. Although psychosis & schizophrenia are termed as clinical mental disorders, yet it always has been a fight within one trying to overcome them. The comedy in the story twinkles within the character’s struggle & outburst among the sane but the darkness stays in the emotional exertion and derided reality that he’s trying to blend in with.”

The short film stars Rishi Hapawat, Mansi Rachh and Udit Arora.