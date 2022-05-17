Rocketry, Godavari, and all the other Indian films to be screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 17 and this time, India has been announced as the official ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market. India is the first country to be chosen for this honour at the prestigious festival. The Information and Broadcasting ministry chose six Indian films to be screened at the Cannes Film Market. These films are not a part of the competition section at the festival.

Here is everything you need to know about the films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Market.

1. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil)

R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry – The Nambi Effect has him playing the lead role. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation. In 1994, Narayanan was charged with leaking vital defense secrets. He later fought his case and got a verdict from the Supreme Court in 1996.

2. Godavari (Marathi)

Nikhil Mahajan’s Marathi feature Godavari will also be screened at the festival. The film follows the story of a man named Nishikant Deshmukh and his family who are trying to cope with the death of two close relatives. Starring Neena Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi and Vikram Gokhale, the film won Best Actor Award (Male) and Special Jury Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India.

3. Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi)

Shankar Srikumar’s romantic comedy Alpha Beta Gamma premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival of India. The film follows a woman, her soon to be ex-husband and her to-be husband who are stuck together during the Covid-19 lockdown.

4. Boomba Ride (Mishing)

Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride is said to be a satire of corruption on India’s rural education system. The story is around an impoverished school where there is only one student named Boomba.

5. Dhuin (Maithili)

Directed by Gamak Ghar fame Achal Mishra, Dhuin follows an aspiring actor who is trying to make ends meet by doing street plays. The film was previously screened at the 22nd Mumbai Film Festival. Much like Gamak Ghar, this film is also set in Darbhanga.

6. Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam)

Malayalam film Niraye Thathakalulla Maram, directed by Jayaraj, is the story of a boy who helps a blind old man, who doesn’t remember much but his name, find his way back to his home.

Apart from the aforementioned films, Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Pratidwandi will be presented in an exclusive screening. The film was screened at the Festival de Cannes in 1956.