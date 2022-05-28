Indian film All That Breathes wins top documentary award at Cannes 2022

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes, which previously won grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has now won the top documentary award, the Golden Eye, at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier this week, the documentary was acquired by HBO Documentary Films, as it played at the festival.

The Golden Eye jury, composed of Agnieszka Holland, Iryna Tsilyk, Pierre Deladonchamps, Alex Vicente and Hicham Falah, said, “The Golden Eye goes to a film that, in a world of destruction, reminds us that every life matters, and every small action matters. You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It’s an inspirational journey in observation of three Don Quixotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world.”

The 90-minute documentary, All That Breathes follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

Late Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius’ Mariupolis 2 also won a Special Award at the event. The film is a follow up to his 2016 directorial Mariupolis.