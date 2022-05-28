scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

Indian film All That Breathes wins top documentary award at Cannes 2022

Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes had previously won grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film has now won the top award at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2022 5:31:01 pm
all that breathesShaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes screened in the Special Screening segment at Cannes 2022.

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes, which previously won grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival, has now won the top documentary award, the Golden Eye, at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier this week, the documentary was acquired by HBO Documentary Films, as it played at the festival.

The Golden Eye jury, composed of Agnieszka Holland, Iryna Tsilyk, Pierre Deladonchamps, Alex Vicente and Hicham Falah, said, “The Golden Eye goes to a film that, in a world of destruction, reminds us that every life matters, and every small action matters. You can grab your camera, you can save a bird, you can hunt for some moments of stealing beauty, it matters. It’s an inspirational journey in observation of three Don Quixotes who may not save the whole world but do save their world.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: Splendid reception for India’s All That Breathes, Pakistan’s Joyland

Best of Express Premium

Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and o...Premium
Weekly Horoscope, May 29, 2022 – June 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and o...
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
Supreme Court directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where i...Premium
Supreme Court directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where i...
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other wayPremium
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other way
More Premium Stories >>

The 90-minute documentary, All That Breathes follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

Late Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius’ Mariupolis 2 also won a Special Award at the event. The film is a follow up to his 2016 directorial Mariupolis.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Meet soon-to-be-married couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement