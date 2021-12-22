Indian documentary Writing with Fire enters Oscars 2022 shortlist

Delhi-based duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh-directed documentary Writing with Fire has been shortlisted among 15 films, selected from a pool of 138 films, in the Documentary Feature category of the 94th Academy Awards. The other films in this category include Ascension, Procession, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised), The Velvet Underground, among others. The nominations’ voting will begin on January 27 and results will be announced on February 8. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles.

The documentary feature began turning eyeballs since the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won two awards: Special Jury (Impact for Change) and Audience awards at the World Cinema Documentary competition. And since then, over this year, has been travelling to festivals big and small, picking up awards and accolades, totalling 28 awards, including US’ San Francisco Film Festival, BlackStar Film Festival, and Telluride Mountainfilm Festival, Indo-German Filmweek, Japan’s Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival, France’s International Human Rights Film Festival, Spain’s Valladolid International Film Festival, Norway’s Nordic Docs, IDFA Amsterdam. The film’s protagonist and chief reporter Meera Devi made her “first international flight journey” to Amsterdam.

Taking to Twitter, Thomas tweeted about the Oscars shortlist news, “What a moment for the Indian documentary community. We are richer with the stories we choose to tell,” and the duo’s production house Black Ticket Films tweeted, “Six years back we took off on an unknown journey and here we are.”

#WritingWithFire is on the @TheAcademy Shortlist. What a moment for my entire team behind this indie Indian doc. What a moment for the Indian documentary community. We are richer with the stories we choose to tell, big love @KhabarLahariya 💜💜 https://t.co/CLHSqF3Gxn pic.twitter.com/CRPIej1k4R — Rintu Thomas (@RintuThomas11) December 22, 2021

Their debut feature documentary spotlights Khabar Lahariya, which started as a social experiment by an NGO. It is India’s only and first-of-its-kind rural newspaper run by Dalit women since 2002, started by Delhi-based NGO Nirantar from Chitrakoot in the Bundelkhand region. It is published across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in rural dialects of Hindi, including Bundeli and Awadhi. The film captures Khabar Lahariya’s switch from print to digital in recent years. It follows Meera and her journalists, armed with smartphones and unwavering grit, as they “break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes”, questioning notions of patriarchy and redefining power, investigating local police-force incompetence, listening in and standing by victims of caste and gender violence.

In the film’s trailer (on YouTube), we see a group of excited women journalists being given smartphones and trained into digital transitioning. “If we don’t adapt, we don’t survive,” says Meera, in the film. Another scribe says when she’s asked about her caste, she questions the person about his/her first, and accordingly answers, if they say they are a Brahmin, an upper caste, she says she belongs to that caste too. There’s a fine blend of presence of mind, street-smartness, humour in handling grave matters, in a world, where women reporters are told by male respondents to “speak within their limits”.

As Dalits continue to be lynched in India, for reasons bizarre, at the smallest of pretexts, this film is a need of the hour, a tiny drop, in the fire of injustice meted out in a caste-based society, where the voices of the Dalits — underprivileged and disadvantaged — and even more that of the Dalit women are silenced, erased, or not given the space and scope. To imagine “a Dalit woman as a journalist is unimaginable”, as Meera says in the film, but she adds, this group of women have been able to change that perception, to a considerable extent, over the 14 years (of their print run). Walking through hardy terrain in search of stories, speaking to the families of lynched victims of mining mafia, for instance, and with police officers who feign ignorance, to their male family members who question them about returning late from work and not focussing on housework – come odds and risks, nothing deters this group of women.

The Hollywood Reporter calls the film “insightful and inspirational”, Variety magazine said, “Thomas and Ghosh have found their angle, and it’s a powerful one, and “The story of a newspaper… and of India, in a time of seismic change”, as The Washington Post called it “The most inspiring journalism movie – maybe ever”.

Last week, in an online conversation with the filmmakers, American feminist journalist and political activist Gloria Steinem appreciating the film about “real life, not concocted life”, said, “India is my second home, I lived there for two years after college. We (the US and India) are the two biggest, most diverse democracies in the world. We need each other, and need to learn from each other.”

She asked the duo about the inkling for making this film. Thomas replied, “We love spending time with women who have a different vision for the world, and we, mostly, largely, over the past 10 years, as non-fiction filmmakers, have naturally gravitated towards stories of outliers to a system, and who from that space are chipping away at the structures of power in their own unique way. When we saw a photo story about Khabar Lahariya online, it caught our attention because it spoke of a group of Dalit women journalists in rural India who were reporting, producing, marketing, distributing their own newspaper, which is unique because that is a region where journalism is entirely male dominated, that too from the dominant caste. It intrigued us when we met them; Meera was talking about transitioning from print to digital, that felt like the right moment to enter the story as outsiders and be with them as part of this journey.”

Steinem called the film “a revelation in all kinds of ways, it makes clear that literacy has been a barrier to journalism for all the time I have been alive”.

In the film, these “Women had been print journalists for 14 years, many of them had not completed formal education. And essentially had learnt on the go, there’s a hint of that in the film as well, where one of the senior journalists is training the others in the art of digital journalism, but she teaches her the English alphabets using Hindi letters. And it’s fascinating to see how, despite having all kinds of odds and obstacles, these journalists have been able to beat the system in the most unique and creative ways. So, for us, this was the first time we were meeting a group of journalists who had not gone to J-school, or not completed their schooling, but their insights and their approach to journalism was more sophisticated than most mainstream journalists that we know,” Ghosh told Steinem.