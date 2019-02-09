India Pavilion inaugurated at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival

The India Pavilion at the Berlin International Film Festival, (Berlinale) 2019 was inaugurated by European Film Market Director Matthijis Wouter Knol.

The poster of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2019 was also unveiled during the inaugural ceremony by dignitaries, including Paramita Tripathi, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Berlin.

The event was attended by Additional DG, Directorate of Film Festivals, Chaitanya Prasad and Director, Films, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting G C Aron, who apprised the European Film Market (EFM) representatives about the significance of the Golden Jubilee celebration of IFFI this year and the recent policy initiatives of the government to ensure ease of filming in India.

On the occasion, Knol said the stakeholders of EFM would actively consider participating in the Golden Jubilee year of IFFI.

He also underlined that the participation would pave the way forward for a more proactive interaction between the Indian stakeholders and the industry with the organisers of Berlinale in future.

Tripathi in her remarks expressed hope that the Indian Mission in Berlin would undertake constant engagement in future with Indian and German stakeholders at the European Film Market to promote a viable exchange in all areas related to participation in IFFI 2019 and the Berlin Film Festival along with working towards widening prospects of shooting of films in India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is participating in the Berlin International Film Festival being held from February 7 to February 17, 2019 at Berlin, Germany.

An India Pavilion has been set-up at the festival to act as a platform to popularise Indian Cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.