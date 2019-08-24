Inaamulhaq’s Nakkash to be screened at India International Film Festival of Boston

Inaamulhaq’s critically-acclaimed film Nakkash will be screened at the India International Film Festival of Boston (IIFFB-USA) next month.

According to a press release issued by the actor, the screening will be followed by a Q & A session with professor Thomas Varghese from Harvard University (religion and politics).

The film will be screened on September 14.

“Nakkash was tagged as the most essential film of today’s time by most of the critics, and when you say ‘today’s time all know what is happening around us. But when you do something with a sense of responsibility it doesn’t remain within the boundaries of a country.

“I am glad that people around the globe are recognising our voice towards humanity,” Inaamulhaq, known for his performances in films like Filmistaan, Airlift, said in a statement.

Director Zaigham Imam will be attending the event along with Inaamulhaq.

Inaamulhaq bagged the best actor award for his performance in Nakkash at DCSAFF (DC South Asian Film Festival, Washington) and the director won the emerging filmmaker of the year trophy in Singapore South Asian Film Festival 2018.

Also, last year, the team unveiled the first look of the film at India Pavilion, at 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Nakkash follows the story of a Muslim craftsman Allah Rakha (Inaamulhaq) who makes metal carvings for temples in Varanasi.

While the temple priest (Kumud Mishra) appreciates his work and contribution, intolerant political and religious elements question a Muslim’s involvement in a Hindu temple.