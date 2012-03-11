Imran Khan signed for ‘OUATIM 2’

Imran Khan is on a high these days,courtesy,his last film ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ hitting the jackpot at the Box Office. The actor,who is busy shooting for ‘Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola’,has signed yet another biggie.

Imran has been signed as the parallel lead in ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai 2’,which stars Akshay Kumar.

There were speculations for a while as to who will be playing the second lead in the film. With various names being thrown in,eventually,it is Imran who has bagged the coveted role. Imran will be seen essaying the role of Aslam,which contrary to belief,isn’t based on real-life gangsters Chotta Shakeel or Chhota Rajan.

The film goes into production in July this year,and is scheduled for an early next year release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App