51st IFFI will showcase best of cinema with world, Asia and India premieres: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that a total of 224 films will be screened under different sections in 51st IFFI. (Photos: Twitter/IFFIGoa, Prakash Javdekar)

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) from January 16 to January 24 will showcase the “best of cinema with World, Asia and India” premieres.

The nine-day film gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Javadekar said on Twitter that the “51st @IFFIGoa from 16-24th January will witness the best of cinema with World, Asia & India” premieres.

“The festival will showcase 47 films in the Indian panorama section, 26 in feature & 21 in Non feature section. A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections,” he added.

51st International Film Festival of India will be organized in Goa in a hybrid manner from 16-21 January 2021 and will see participation of 21 non-feature films. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the festival will be broadcasted online, for greater public participation. @IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/lo28EJOLVL — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 14, 2020

The festival will be held in a hybrid format that will be both virtual and physical, Javadekar said in September.

All COVID-related protocols will be strictly enforced in accordance with festivals convened recently in the international film festival circuit, he had said.

