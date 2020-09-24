scorecardresearch
IFFI postponed to January, to be held in hybrid format: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision to postpone IFFI was arrived at after he discussed the matter with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 24, 2020 3:04:01 pm
IFFI 2020 postponedInternational Film Festival of India (IFFI), was scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28. (Photo: PIB India/Twitter)

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28, has been postponed to January 16-24 next year and will be held in a hybrid format that will be both virtual and physical.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a statement on Thursday that the decision to postpone IFFI was arrived at after he discussed the matter with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

I&B Ministry officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

“It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from January 16 to 24, 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols,” Javadekar said.

“The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual and Physical format,” he added in the statement.

All COVID-related protocols will be strictly enforced in accordance with festivals convened recently in the international film festival circuit, the minister said.

