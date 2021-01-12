IFFI Goa 2021: 12 foreign films to be screened in the ‘Kaleidoscope’ section

The 51st International Film Festival of India has announced the line-up of films for its Kaleidoscope section. (Photo: pib.gov.in)

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday announced the slate of 12 foreign films that will be screened under the Kaleidoscope section of the upcoming movie gala.

Three films from France have made it to the section, including Night of the Kings by Philippe Lacote, filmmaker Emmanuel Mouret’s romantic-comedy Love Affair(s) and the drama-comedy The Big Hit, helmed by Emmanuel Courcol.

Every year, the Kaleidoscope section showcases handpicked films, representing the best of the world cinema.

Filmmaker Alex Piperno’s Window Boy Would also Like to Have a Submarine from Uruguay; Columbia’s Forgotten We’ll Be by director Fernando Trueba; filmmaker Mohanad Hayal’s Iraqi drama Haifa Street; We Still Have the Deep Black Night by Gustavo Galvao (Brazil, Germany); and director Mantas Kvedaravicius’ Parthenon (Lithuania) will also be screened in this segment.

Other features include Apples by Christos Nikou, which is Greece’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards; Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond’s My Little Sister (Switzerland); Dani Rosenberg’s Israeli title The Death of Cinema and My Father Too; and Valley Of The Gods by Lech Majewski from Poland.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24. A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.