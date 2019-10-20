IFFI announces films competing for best debut feature award

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday shared the list of the films competing for the award of the best debut feature film of a director.

National Award-winning film Hellaro, directed by Abhishek Shah, and Malayalam film Uyare by Manu Ashokan are the two Indian films competing for the award.

Algerian film Abou Leila, directed by Amin Sidi-Boumedine; Korean film Romang by LEE Chang-geun; Romanina movie Monsters by Marius Olteanu; US film My Name is Sara by Steven Oritt; and female filmmaker Eva Cool’s Cleo have made it to Debut Competition this year.

The award carries Silver Peacock, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000,00 to be given to a feature film that reflects a new paradigm in motion pictures in terms of aesthetic, technique or technological innovation.

The festival will be held from November 20-28 in Goa with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.