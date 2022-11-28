scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

IFFI 2022 winners list: I Have Electric Dreams wins big

A look at who won what at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

I Have Electric DreamsI Have Electric Dreams was declared Best Film at IFFI 2022.

The 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its coveted award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Monday in Goa. While Spanish coming-of-age drama I Have Electric Dreams won the Golden Peacock award, Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro took home the top acting honours.

During the closing ceremony, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, “IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI refined our senses. IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old.”

“Our goal is to build an enriching filming ecosystem in India and a future-ready industry that has the full support of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Thakur added.

Here is a look at the winners of the 53rd IFFI:

Best Film – I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Male) – Vahid Mobasheri, No End

Best Actor (Female) – Daniela Marin Navarro, I Have Electric Dreams

Best Director – Nader Saeivar, No End

Best Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Asimina Proedrou’s Behind the Haystacks

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz, When The Waves Are Gone

Advertisement
Also Read |At IFFI 2022 closing ceremony, Chiranjeevi vows never to quit films for politics: ‘I am a slave to the love of Telugu film fans’

Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Praveen Kandregula’s Cinema Bandi

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar’s Nargesi

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years

Indian Film Personality of the Year – Chiranjeevi

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 08:09:18 pm
Next Story

Bhagwant Mann promises Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘sache din’ in Gujarat

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close