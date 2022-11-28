IFFI 2022 winners list: I Have Electric Dreams wins big

The 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its coveted award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Monday in Goa. While Spanish coming-of-age drama I Have Electric Dreams won the Golden Peacock award, Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro took home the top acting honours.

During the closing ceremony, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, “IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI refined our senses. IFFI opened up a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old.”

“Our goal is to build an enriching filming ecosystem in India and a future-ready industry that has the full support of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” Thakur added.

Here is a look at the winners of the 53rd IFFI:

Best Film – I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Male) – Vahid Mobasheri, No End

Best Actor (Female) – Daniela Marin Navarro, I Have Electric Dreams

Best Director – Nader Saeivar, No End

Best Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Asimina Proedrou’s Behind the Haystacks

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz, When The Waves Are Gone

Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Praveen Kandregula’s Cinema Bandi

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar’s Nargesi

Indian Film Personality of the Year – Chiranjeevi