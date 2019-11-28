IFFI 2019 winners list: Lijo Jose Pellissery, Usha Jadhav win big

The 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its coveted award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Thursday in Panaji, Goa. The ceremony was hosted by actors Sonali Kulkarni and Kunal Kapoor. The evening also saw the presence of Wagner Moura of Narcos fame, Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai and Aditya Dhar among others.
Prem Chopra, Ilaiyaraaja, Manju Borah, Aravind Swamy, Haobam Paban Kumar and Birju Maharaj were felicitated at the closing ceremony.
The international jury was headed by John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The jury members also included filmmakers Ramesh Sippy, Robin Campillo, Zhang Yang and Lynne Ramsay.
Here is a look at the winners of IFFI 2019:
Golden Peacock Award for Best Film – Particles directed by Blaise Harrison and produced by Estelle Fialon
Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Male) – Seu Jorge for Marighella
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Female) – Usha Jadhav for Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005
Best Debut Film of a Director – Monsters by Marius Otleanu and Abou Leila by Amin Sidi Boumédiène
Special Jury Award – Director Pema Tseden for Balloon
Special Mention – Hellaro directed by Abhishek Shah
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Rwanda directed by Riccardo Salvetti
ICFT UNESCO Special Mention – Bahattar Hoorain directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan
