I want Aamir Khan to market my films: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wants to hire perfectionist Aamir Khan to market his movies.

Raising a point on marketing films in the right way in India and abroad,at a session in the ongoing FICCI Frames event here,Anurag said he was impressed by the way the 47-year-old actor-producer promotes his movies.

“We haven’t seen anyone market a film like Aamir Khan does. I wish I could hire Aamir Khan to market my films. Even if he gives guidance or any kind of support. It is enough for me,” Kashyap told reporters here.

“Aamir Khan does it all alone. He knows how and where to market a film,” he said.

Both Anurag and Aamir Khan are producers and they have churned out hit movies like ‘Udaan’,’Shaitan’,’That Girl in Yellow Boots’,’Laagan’,’Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘Delhi Belly’ respectively.

When asked would he like to co-produce films with the marketing wizard,Anurag said,”This alone cannot be my decision and choice,if he decides then fine.”

