I don’t make Marathi films without subtitles: Riteish Deshmukh

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh, who feels that Marathi films have worked purely because of their good content, says he too focuses on this and also ensures that “all my films comes with subtitles”.

“The Marathi film industry has worked only because of the content and I think that shouldn’t change. It’s bold because they make films with different content, which we can never make in Hindi,” said Riteish who will sooon be seen in “Humshakals”.

“Content should be interesting… what has given Marathi industry a boost is that the youth who watches Hindi films are now also watching Marathi films. They have gone for ‘Duniyadari’ and ‘Time Pass’. You need subjects to attract the youths,” he added.

Riteish has produced Marathi films “Balak Palak” and “Yellow”, which won a National Award. Now the actor will be seen producing and acting in “Lai Bhari”.

“As a producer I also see to it that all my films comes with subtitles, I don’t make films without subtitles. There are many non-Marathi speaking people in Mumbai, so it’s important to have subtitles,” he said.

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, “Lai Bhari” features Riteish in a prominent role and the actor claims the film is a new genre for the Marathi film industry.

He said: “Lai Bhari’ is my first Marathi film as an actor and as a producer this is my third film. For Marathi cinema, this genre has not been explored. I hope the film works and many people make these kinds of films.”

“I have never seen a film like this before, which is a larger than life. We just released the promo and the response was great,” he added.

