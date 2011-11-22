‘I can relate to Marilyn Monroe’

‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson says that she can relate to screen icon Marilyn Monroe after doing the film ‘My Week with Marilyn’.

The 21-year-old plays wardrobe assistant Lucy in the film and said she understands how the late cinematic icon struggled to cope with her level of fame and the attention she received,reported Mirror online.

I certainly feel a lot for her and for what she went through. I think she was just trying to find her feet in the midst of this kind of crazy circus that went on around her,and trying to find some sort of balance and some sort of normality in her life,and I can definitely relate to that, said Watson.

The actress also said she is currently focused on her studies at Oxford University but has a lot of future projects.

There are a lot of things that I’m lining up, added Watson.

‘My Week with Marilyn’,directed by Simon Curtis,stars Michelle Williams as Monroe when she comes to Pinewood Studios in 1956 to star alongside Sir Laurence Olivier in ‘The Prince and The Showgirl’.

