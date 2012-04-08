I am single and available: Tara Reid

Actress Tara Reidm,who recently broke up with boyfriend Zack Kehayov,says she is ready to fall in love again.

The 36-year-old said she has no interest in talking about her shortlived romance and wedding to Kehayov,Daily Star reported.

“I’m still single and available,don’t worry about that. I say we just talk about ‘American Reunion’,fictional!,” she said.

The ‘American Pie’ star exchanged vows with her boyfriend of two months last August while on vacation on the Greek island of Santorini,but she later said the union was not legal.

