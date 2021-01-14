I am extremely honoured to be the chairperson of the 51st IFFI: Pablo Cesar

The International Film Festival of India will be held in a hybrid format from January 16-24 this year. The festival was postponed due to the pandemic, but now with the hybrid format in place, it will screen 224 films this year. Argentinian filmmaker Pablo Cesar is the chairperson of the jury at the 51st IFFI.

Talking about the festival, Cesar told indianexpress.com, “I am extremely honoured to be the chairperson of the 51st IFFI. I attended IFFI for the first time in 1994 when it was being held in Kolkata.”

Pablo Cesar said Indian cinema has changed a lot over the years. He added that during the 90s, when he first attended IFFI, films from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal impressed him a lot.

“In the beginning, I think Bombay was the only capital of cinema in India with its Bollywood films, but now it is Tollywood, Kollywood and more and they are growing year by year, so that is amazing. I have seen this change over the years and also during the times when I visited India,” he shared.

Pablo Cesar, who will be attending the festival virtually, also heaped praise on the quality of technology used in Indian cinema. “The quality of technology in Indian cinema is really increasing year per year. It is extremely professional,” he said.

Cesar is known for his contribution to cinema with films like Equinox, the Garden of the Roses, Pensando en él among many others.