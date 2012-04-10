Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
I am a hopeless romantic: Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives star recently split from boyfriend Eduardo Cruz.

Written by Agencies | Los Angeles | Published: April 10, 2012 4:59:09 pm
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria,who recently split from boyfriend Eduardo Cruz,says she is still a sucker for love.

“I don’t really have a philosophy on love… But I am a hopeless romantic,” Longoria said.

The 37-year-old and Cruz,27,dated for more than a year before they decided to split last month,reported People magazine.

But the two seem to be on great terms as they were spotted enjoying a cozy date in Los Angeles last weekend.

Talking about her Mr right,she said,”I love a good sense of humor. And my top turn-off is Misogyny. I’m such a feminist. That doesn’t bode well with me.”

