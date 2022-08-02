Hyun Bin returns to big screens as ruthless detective in Confidential Assignment 2, watch

Hyun Bin is returning to the big screens after tying the knot with Son Ye-jin earlier this year. The trailer of his upcoming film, Confidential Assignment 2: International just released and it is scheduled to hit the screens next month. The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit, Confidential Assignment.

The sequel promises to follow another exciting mission between a North Korean detective Rim Cheol Ryeong (played by Hyun Bin) and South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (played by Yoo Hae-jin) who cross paths again to defeat a global criminal conglomerate. They join forces with the FBI agent Jack (played by Daniel Henney).

Speaking about his character, Hyun Bin gave a cryptic statement, “I tried to show you an upgraded version of ‘Rim Chul Ryung’ in every way.” What we can decipher from the statement is that his character is more fiery and bold in the sequel. Director Lee Seok Hoon praised Hyun Bin and said, “He is a very meticulous and professional actor. His concerns about the character and set were also surprisingly detailed.”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married this year in March, after dating for over a year. The couple had made headlines with their chemistry in the South Korean hit show, Crash Landing On You, which is now one of the highest-rated shows in Korean cable history and also spurred on the Hallyu wave further. Hyun Bin had not signed many projects after CLOY, and this is his much-awaited return to the screens. The couple is now expecting their first child.