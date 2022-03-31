Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin love story: Unseen photos, videos from their gorgeous wedding

For the Bin-jin fans, it’s a joyous occasion, as South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, known for their popular drama, Crash Landing On You (CLOY), tied the knot on Thursday in a dreamy ceremony. Several photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced online, including one where Hyun Bin places the ring on Son’s finger. Fans also shared a video of Hyun Bin walking with Son Ye-jin to the wedding altar.

Hyun Bin holds Son Ye-jin’s hand as they walk to the altar

As fans await more photos of the celebrity couple, here’s looking at their relationship timeline.

2011

In 2011, Son Ye-jin made a cameo in Hyun Bin’s hit series, Secret Garden. She featured in the last episode, of the show. However, the two did not have a scene together.

2014

In 2014, Hyun Bin and Son were seen at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (PiFan), where they sat next to each other and were both awarded the year’s Producers’ Choice Awards. Fans later noted a few sweet moments between them on stage, and as they walked together later.

2017

Both the stars, who were established actors by then, signed up for the film, The Negotiation. “My first impression of [Hyun Bin] was that he had really great skin and hair, and I thought he must be an actor that actresses are really into,” Son had said, as quoted by Soompi. Apparently Hyun Bin decided to work on the film only because Son was in it. Even though for most of the film, both of them were communicating through a monitor, fans didn’t miss the chemistry that they shared at the last scene of the film. Dating rumours began to brew after the duo were spotted together frequently at promotional events, and they seemed to have celebrated Hyun Bin’s birthday together too, according to South China Morning Post.

2019

In January 2019, rumours of the couple travelling to LA resurfaced. They were even seen grocery shopping together. However, the reports were refuted and clarified as a mere coincidence.

2019 – Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You became the turning point in their relationship. The series, which told the story of a North Korean officer and a South Korean heiress, premiered worldwide in December 2019, and fans were almost certain now that the two were dating.

2021

Much to the joy of fans, the agencies confirmed that the two were in a relationship in January 2021, and had been dating for over eight months. The agencies said that the two had developed feelings for each other after working together on CLOY. Son confirmed the news as well and posted on Instagram, saying how she feels a bit embarrassed to be updating her fans about her personal life rather than work. “I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care … The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart,” she wrote.

2022

In 2022, Son shared a photo of a miniature wedding dress and announced the wedding, without mentioning Hyun Bin directly. Later, she also mentioned jokingly that Hyun Bin was her first and last love.