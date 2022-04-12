Hyun Bin saves Son Ye-jin from being hit by a shuttle bus in LA, fans remember CLOY: ‘Super protective as always’

South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are in LA for their honeymoon, and videos and photos of their arrival are doing the rounds on social media. In one video, the couple is waiting for their luggage at the conveyance belt. In another video shared by a fan account, Hyun Bin tells people to move back as they gather around him and Son. In yet another video, Hyun is seen pulling Son away from the road, as a shuttle bus passes by.

Fans were reminded of their series Crash Landing On You, and how protective Hyun Bin’s character Ri Jeong-hyeok was of Son Ye-jin’s Yoon Se-ri. One fan wrote, “It reminds me of the scene where he becomes super protective of Seri when they were in North Korea in CLOY!” Another fan commented, “He was looking out for ye jin even while on the phone.” A third fan wrote, “Reaffirms my belief CLOY was way beyond acting🤷🏽♀️,it’s his natural instinct to protect this woman.” In CLOY, Hyun Bin played a North Korean military officer who falls in love with a South Korean heiress, played by Son Ye-jin. Their love story is fraught with many difficulties, but they find a way to be together in the end. Prior to CLOY, the couple starred in the hostage drama The Negotiation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYUNBIN♥SONYEJIN♥BINJIN NATION (@crashlandingonyou)

The couple tied the knot on March 31. Recently, their agency shared photos from the wedding with the caption, “This is VAST Entertainment. On March 31, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wrapped up their wedding amid everyone’s support and blessings. Once again, we thank you for the support you’ve sent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAST엔터테인먼트 (@vast.ent)

On the work front, Son Ye-jin was last seen in the show Thirty Nine, while Hyun Bin is yet to announce new projects.