When Hyun Bin’s emotional proposal to Son Ye-jin during CLOY iconic scene left her in actual tears: ‘It was so sad…’

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin crash-landed into fans’ hearts in 2019 with their show, Crash Landing On You–a tale of star-crossed lovers. She’s Yoon-Seri, a rich heiress in South Korea, he’s Jeong-ruk, a military officer in North Korea. Nevertheless, due to a catastrophic paragliding incident, she accidentally lands in North Korea and he has to do everything to protect her from getting arrested. The series was so popular that it spurred the Hallyu wave to greater heights and eventually saw the marriage between the two, who are now termed as the BinJin couple by their fans.

Even though they weren’t dating during this time, their chemistry was evident in the behind-the-scene footage of the show. In fact, during Jeong-ruk’s emotional proposal to Yoon-Seri during one of the most iconic scenes of CLOY, Son Ye-jin actually teared up. In one of the clips, she starts wiping her tears and said, “Goodness, it was just so moving.”

In another clip, the couple goof around as they try to figure out their kiss scene, and have to go through several takes to get it right. One of the funniest clips is when Jeong-ruk has to put a ring on Yoon-seri’s finger, but Hyun Bin kept getting it wrong. During the emotional reunion scene of the show where Yoon-seri literally takes a leap of faith and lands next to Jeong-ruk, the couple had to rehearse the scene several times as Son Ye-jin couldn’t decide whether to jump and hug him or just hug him, to which Hyun Bin finally said, “I’ll be too exhausted to say my lines after this.”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married this year after dating for over a year and are now welcoming their first child together. The couple had also starred in the film The Negotiation prior to CLOY.