Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr to receive IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award

Eminent Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known in the world cinema for his movies having philosophical in-depth, has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award in this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The prestigious award comprises a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a sculpture, State Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Six of his movies, which focuses on the issues being faced by humans through a unique narrative style and with a philosophical approach, would be screened at the event, which would be held from December 9-16, he said.

It comprises some of his best films including The Turin Horse, Werckmeister Harmonies and so on, the minister said.

Tarr, who is visiting India for the first time, would receive the award from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the closing ceremony on December 16.

As many as 184 films from 70 countries would be screened at the eight-day-long gala which would be formally launched by the Chief Minister in a colourful event at the Nishagandhi open auditorium. Belgium movie Tori and Lokitha would be the inaugural movie, the minister added.