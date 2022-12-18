Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr takes masterclass at FTII

Veteran Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr is at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, to conduct a five-day long Masterclass in Film Direction for the Final Year Diploma students of the Direction and Screenplay Writing Department. His films, among them Werckmeister Harmonies (2000), The Turin Horse (2011) and the monumental Satantango (1994) in black and white, have inspired a cult following everywhere.

The extended long takes, choreographed delicately across stretches of space and time, impart an intense sense of the ‘real’ to his characters and the world they inhabit, invoking philosophical and poetic questions on life, especially in the present times. The masterclass will guide the students of the Direction and Screenplay Writing Department as well as all other specializations.

Tarr will also hold a session for the student community on FTII campus where he will share his unique explorations in cinematic form, helping nurture the cinematic aspirations of the student community. The students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata will join this open session online.

Tarr arrived in India to receive the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala Lifetime achievement award (2022).