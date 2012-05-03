Hrithik Roshan named ultimate style icon

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been named the ultimate style icon of India in a recent survey.

The ‘Agneepath’ star is closely by cricketer MS Dhoni and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the online survey conducted by Yahoo. Hrithik got 18 per cent votes,while Dhoni bagged 16 and SRK 15 per cent votes in the survey.

Celebrity couple Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were voted the most stylish couple and megastar Amitabh Bachchan was named the most well dressed celebrity.

Aamir Khan was declared the celebrity for whom technology and style go hand-in-hand while yesteryears actress Rekha was

named for her traditional Indian fashion sense. ‘Dirty Picture’ star Vidya Balan was voted for having the most unique fashion sense.

