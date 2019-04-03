This Bengali TV actor looks a lot like Hrithik Roshan

Whenever someone talks about his semblance with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, he blushes and says, “No way. I have seen him many times during my Mumbai phase. He is like a God to me. He is so perfect! In fact, I decided to become an actor after watching Kaho Na Pyar Hai during my teens.”

Despite being one of the hottest Bengali small screen actors, Syed Arefin, the male protagonist of Star Jalsha’s daily soap Irabotir Chupkatha, is a bit shy, especially when women are around. Viewers who have seen him romancing on screen with one of the biggest stars of Bengali television, Monami Ghosh, may not believe this but it is true.

Syed was a model before his acting career took off in 2010. After spending a couple of years doing character roles both on the small and big screen, he shifted to Mumbai for some time. He considers his Mumbai period as a great learning phase where he did a number of national ads and spent a great deal of time working on his physique.

“Being an actor, it’s too important to work on your body and remain fit enough for any tough stint. When I am not shooting, I love to spend hours at the gym,” says the fitness freak who is more popular by his current screen name, Akash Chatterjee.

The role in Irabotir Chupkatha has proved to be pivotal for his career but Syed Arefin aspires for more. “I am thankful to Acropolis Entertainment and Star Jalsha from the core of my heart. This show has made me famous almost overnight, and I am very lucky to have a co-star like Monami. I learn a lot from her every day. But I do feel, this is just the beginning of a journey, and I have miles to go before it occurs to me that I have really done something,” says the actor.