When Shin Min-ah supported Kim Woo-bin after cancer diagnosis: How their love story weathered difficult times

South Korean stars Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin have been together for over seven years. However, they have been rather private about their relationship—so much so that fans just have about two or three photos of the couple. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly waiting to see them in their upcoming show Our Blues, even if they won’t be in the same frame together.

On Shin Min-ah’s birthday, here’s looking at the timeline of her relationship with the Uncontrollably Fond star.

January 2015

In January 2015, Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin shot for their first ad campaign together. A staff member spoke to Soompi about how positive and professional they were during the shoot, “I was impressed with how passionately they worked on the shoot even as they are pressed with such busy schedules. It was touching to see them take care of the staff during break times.”

July 2015: The stars confirm their relationship

According to a report in Dispatch, sparks flew between the two during the shoot in January. A source revealed to the outlet that they started showing ‘interest’ in February, and officially began to meet in May. On the same day the news broke, Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin’s agencies confirmed that they were indeed in a relationship.

October 2015: Their first commercial together

This is sadly the closest fans have come to see cute footage of their favourite couple on screen.

Behind-the-scenes footage of their advertisement:

December 2015: Agencies assure fans that the couple is still going strong

In 2015, as both the stars were busy with separate shows—Shin Min-ah in Oh My Venus and Kim woo-bin in Uncontrollably Fond, they reassured their fans that they are still going strong. Woo Bin’s agency released a statement which read, “Kim Woo-bin has started filming for the new KBS drama Uncontrollably Fond. Shin Min Ah, too, is currently busy filming for the KBS drama Oh My Venus. Though the two have hectic schedules, the two continue to love each other regardless.”

March 2016: Shin Min-ah sends a food truck to the sets of Uncontrollably Fond

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah. (Photo: YouTube) Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah. (Photo: YouTube)

Shin Min-ah sent a food truck to the sets of Uncontrollably Fond, which confused the staff members at first, because they reportedly thought that Kim Woo-bin had asked for one.

May 2017: Kim Woo-bin gets diagnosed with cancer

Fans were in for a shock when they learnt that The Heirs star Kim Woo-bin had been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. “Kim Woo-bin recently noticed something abnormal about his body while he was in the midst of multiple schedules. When he went to the hospital to see what it was, he received a diagnosis for nasopharyngeal cancer,” read a statement released by Woo-bin’s agency. Shin Min-ah released a statement through her agency and said, “I am helping so that Kim Woo-bin can undergo his treatment well.”

July 2017: Shin Min-ah seen at the hospital with Kim Woo-bin

Shin Min-ah supported Kim Woo-bin during his battle with cancer, and was seen with him on his hospital trips for radiation therapy. An industry insider told Cosmopolitan, “Many inside the hospital have said that they can’t help but send the couple their encouragement and support because the two are always seen smiling even in the midst of a very difficult situation.”

August 2019: Kim Woo-bin sends a coffee truck to Shin Min-ah

Well, if this doesn’t spell love, then what does? After completing his cancer treatment, Kim Woo-bin sent a coffee truck to the sets of Shin Min-ah’s political drama Chief Of Staff. The truck’s banner was written by Woo-bin himself and read, “I support all the cast and crew of Chief Of Staff, especially Shin Min Ah.”

In 2020, Kim Woo-bin signed with Shin Min-ah’s agency. Later that year, Shin Min-ah briefly mentioned her relationship with Kim Woo-bin in a press interaction, “Since, we have the same career and we support each other, we say ‘Hwaiting!’ to each other. I also hope Kim Woo-bin does well since he’s making his return. We’re cheering each other on.” The couple often go on trips — though they don’t post photos of each other. However, eagle-eyed fans always notice that it’s in the same environment.