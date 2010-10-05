Heigl takes to electronic cigarettes

Hollywood actress Katherine Heigl is now puffing at electronic cigarettes to ease her nicotine cravings,terming smoking a “stupid” habit.

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor has managed to stay tobacco-free since the past six months after deciding to oust the habit. “I use an electronic cigarette. I know it’s ridiculous,but it’s helping me not to actually smoke real cigarettes,” the 31-year-old star said.

Heigl took to the device after resolving to set a good example for her 20-month-old adopted daughter Naleigh. “The one thing I would say to my kid is,’It’s not just that it’s bad for you. Do you want to spend the rest of your life fighting a stupid addiction to a stupid thing that doesn’t even really give you a good buzz?’,” said the star.

