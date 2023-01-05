Prince Harry details physical fight with Prince William over Meghan Markle: ‘Called her rude, difficult…’

Prince Harry‘s autobiography, Spare, is yet to be released, but the intensely personal book has already been creating waves and making headlines. In an exclusive excerpt posted by The Guardian, Harry details a heated encounter with his estranged elder sibling, Prince William.

The two had a quarrel over Harry’s wife, former actor Meghan Markle. According to Harry’s book, William picked a verbal fight with him by calling Meghan ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive.’ An upset Harry said that he expected better of William and went on to say that he was “parrot[ing] the press narrative” about his American wife.

The spat ultimately led to a physical altercation between the two, in which Harry claimed that William knocked him on the floor, because of which he suffered a back injury and sustained bruises. At one point, Harry wrote that William claimed to be ‘helping him.’ To which Harry said: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?” This seemingly triggered William enough to get physical with Harry: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

While leaving his house, William told Harry to keep the fight between the two of them and not tell ‘Meg’ (Meghan Markle). While Harry said that he did not tell his wife immediately about what had transpired, he did call his therapist. Later, when Markle got him to tell her what had happened after discovering his injnuries, Harry said that she wasn’t surprised, but ‘terribly sad.’

Harry’s autobiography Spare is peppered with such revelations throughout. The book title refers to the word used in the royal circles for a younger son in the family. In case of an untoward incident, if the eldest son fails to ascend the ‘throne,’ his younger brother, the ‘spare’ is called upon to take the reins.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in 2016, and two years later, they tied the knot in Windsor Castle, UK. Soon after their marriage, trouble erupted in paradise, with Meghan and Harry stepping away from their royal duties and moving first to Canada, and then to California. Harry and Meghan split from the royal family was largely due to alleged racist attitude displayed towards Markle and the constant derision of the former Suits star in British press.