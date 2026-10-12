Halgi, Malavazhi win top honours at Mumba International Film Festival

At a time when short film production seemed to be slowing down, the enthusiasm and response at the 7th Mumba International Film Festival offered hope for the future of the medium, said Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Vice-Chancellor Dheeraj Singh.

“At a time when the momentum of short film production seemed to be slowing down, the overwhelming enthusiasm and response witnessed at this festival is deeply inspiring. It undoubtedly signals a promising horizon for the world of short filmmaking,” Singh said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the festival’s closing ceremony and awards night, held at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) auditorium on Prabhat Road.