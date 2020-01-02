Follow Us:
Thursday, January 02, 2020

Kashmir-set Half Widow gets limited theatrical release on January 6

Half Widow has received a 'UA' certificate. It follows a woman from Srinagar who is in search of her abducted husband.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: January 2, 2020 6:16:08 pm
half widow release Half Widow is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Half Widow, a drama set in Kashmir and directed by Los Angeles-based debutant Danish Renzu, is slated for a limited theatrical release in the country on January 6.

The Urdu-Kashmiri language film, co-written by Renzu and Gaya Bhola, follows a woman from Srinagar who is in search of her abducted husband.

Half Widow has received a ‘UA’ certificate from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Theatre chain PVR cinemas is releasing the film in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Jammu, according to a press release.


The 91 minute-long film already released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Co-produced by Renzu and Bhola, Half Widow stars Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s vacation
Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 02: Latest News

Advertisement