Kashmir-set Half Widow gets limited theatrical release on January 6

Half Widow is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Half Widow, a drama set in Kashmir and directed by Los Angeles-based debutant Danish Renzu, is slated for a limited theatrical release in the country on January 6.

The Urdu-Kashmiri language film, co-written by Renzu and Gaya Bhola, follows a woman from Srinagar who is in search of her abducted husband.

Half Widow has received a ‘UA’ certificate from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Theatre chain PVR cinemas is releasing the film in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Jammu, according to a press release.



The 91 minute-long film already released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Co-produced by Renzu and Bhola, Half Widow stars Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead.

